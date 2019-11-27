BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Privateers are set to battle the Red Devils of Division III Eureka. New Orleans lost 79-71 at Hawaii in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bryson Robinson has averaged 14.8 points to lead the way for the Privateers. Troy Green has complemented Robinson and is averaging 13.6 points per game.BRYSON BEYOND THE ARC: Through five games, the Privateers’ Bryson Robinson has connected on 22.7 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.