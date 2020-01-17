CLAMPING DOWN: The Trojans have allowed only 61.8 points per game to Pac-12 opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.4 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.TOUGH TO DEFEND DA SILVA: Across 17 appearances this season, Stanford’s Oscar da Silva has shot 61 percent.

PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 3-3 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Cardinal are 15-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent or worse, and 0-2 when opponents exceed that percentage.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stanford’s Daejon Davis has attempted 40 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinal 15th among Division I teams. Southern California has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Trojans 284th, nationally).

