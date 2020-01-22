PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have collectively scored 44 percent of Oregon’s points this season. For Southern California, Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have combined to account for 54 percent of all Southern California scoring.

AD

AD

CLAMPING DOWN: The Trojans have allowed just 65 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 68.4 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Ducks are 4-4 when opponents score more than 70 points.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern California’s Jonah Mathews has attempted 105 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 16 over his last three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is rated second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 76.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com