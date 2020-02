YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. . For Southern California, Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Southern California scoring.FIELD GOALS FOR NNAJI: In 21 games this season, Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji has shot 62.4 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Southern California is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Trojans are 4-5 when opponents score more than 68.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern California’s Jonah Mathews has attempted 128 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 11 for 31 over his last five games.

CAREFUL WILDCATS: The diligent Arizona offense has turned the ball over on just 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 21st-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.7 percent of all Southern California possessions have resulted in a turnover.

