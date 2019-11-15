TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nevada’s Lindsey Drew has averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists while Jazz Johnson has put up 17.3 points. For the Trojans, Onyeka Okongwu has averaged 17.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Nick Rakocevic has put up 14 points, nine rebounds and 3.3 steals.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Drew has had his hand in 52 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 percent, ranking the Trojans 21st nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Nevada stands at just 18.6 percent (ranked 283rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD