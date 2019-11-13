Mobley and current USC freshmen Onyeka Okongwu and Isaiah Mobley (no relation) played AAU ball on the Compton Magic.
Trojans coach Andy Enfield said Wednesday that Mobley is “an incredible basketball talent who can dominate on the defensive end with his length and athleticism and on the offensive end with his tremendous skill set.”
Mobley’s signing is the first time in program history that USC has signed the nation’s top recruit.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.