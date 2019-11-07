Truett-McConnell vs. South Carolina Upstate (0-1)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans are set to battle the Bears of NAIA school Truett-McConnell. South Carolina Upstate lost 74-55 at College of Charleston in its most recent game.

LAST TIME: South Carolina Upstate put up 85 and came away with a 31-point win over Truett-McConnell when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 2-9 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Spartans offense put up 66.7 points per matchup across those 11 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD