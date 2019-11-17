TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Xeyrius Williams has put up 18.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Zips. Complementing Williams is Tyler Cheese, who is accounting for 16.7 points and five rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Everette Hammond, who is averaging 13 points.EFFICIENT EVERETTE: Hammond has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.