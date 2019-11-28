SAVVY SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have combined to score 50 percent of all 49ers points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Shepherd has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has scored 54.2 points per game and allowed 75.8 over its five-game road losing streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The 49ers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. Charlotte has 40 assists on 68 field goals (58.8 percent) across its past three contests while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 24 of 54 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: South Carolina Upstate’s defense has forced 15.6 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last three games.

