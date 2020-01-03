SUPER SENIORS: Longwood’s Shabooty Phillips, Jaylon Wilson and Christian Wilson have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Everette Hammond has connected on 28.6 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Spartans are 0-8 when they score 72 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 72 points. The Lancers are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) over its past three contests while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 49 of 97 field goals (50.5 percent) during its past three games.

LOOSENING UP: Longwood’s offense has turned the ball over 14.9 times per game this season, but is averaging 19.3 turnovers over its last three games.

