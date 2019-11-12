BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays IUPUI in an early season matchup. IUPUI beat Anderson (IN) by 17 on Monday, while South Florida is coming off of a 74-60 loss on Sunday to Boston College.

TEAM LEADERS: South Florida’s David Collins has averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 steals while Laquincy Rideau has put up 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 19 points and 2.3 steals while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.