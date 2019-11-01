DID YOU KNOW: South Florida held its 18 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last year. The Bulls offense scored 74.4 points per contest en route to a 15-3 record against non-AAC competition. Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 2-10 against non-conference teams in 2018-19.
