TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Precious Achiuwa is putting up a double-double with 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Achiuwa is D.J. Jeffries, who is putting up 9.4 points per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau, who is averaging 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists.LIKEABLE LAQUINCY: Rideau has connected on 24.5 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 48.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: South Florida is 0-10 when it allows at least 62 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: South Florida’s Justin Brown has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 4 for 14 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulls 14th among Division I teams. Memphis has turned the ball over on 23.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 346th, nationally).

