FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rideau has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. Rideau has 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: South Florida is 0-6 when it allows at least 65 points and 7-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mustangs are 9-0 when holding opponents to 41.1 percent or worse from the field, and 0-2 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bulls are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 0-6 when opponents exceed 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive South Florida defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate in the nation. SMU has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.6 percent through 11 games (ranking the Mustangs 261st among Division I teams).

