LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Filip Petrusev has averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 15.3 points per game. The Mavericks have been led by David Azore, who is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Gonzaga’s Kispert has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 5 of 19 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Gonzaga has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 100.7 points while giving up 63.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga is ranked sixth in Division I with an average of 95.3 points per game.

