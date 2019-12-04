Utah outscored BYU 16-9 in the extra period, led by eight points from Jones, who was a perfect 2-for-2 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Jones finished with 25 points, six assists and three rebounds. Timmy Allen added 27 points, five rebounds and five assists and Mikael Jantunen contributed 18 points.

In his first game back from a nine-game suspension, Yoeli Childs scored 29 points and had seven rebounds for BYU.

Following a Jake Toolson 3-pointer to put BYU up 74-65 with eight minutes left in regulation the Utes went on a 10-2 run led by Jantunen and Riley Battin. Battin made two three throws to cut the lead to one with just over five minutes left.

Childs sparked BYU in the first half, tying a career high for points in a half by scoring 18 on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and a perfected 3-of-3 from the 3-point line.

Childs had 13 points as BYU raced to a 25-12 lead nine minutes into the game, including a run of seven straight points.

Utah answered with a 16-7 run of its own, but BYU extended its lead to 62-48 in the second period — thanks to 11 straight points from Childs, who limped off the floor with 4:48 left in the second half and didn’t return.

BYU: The Cougars begin a six-game homestand when they host Nevada on Tuesday.

Utah: The Utes wrap up their three-game homestand as they host Central Arkansas on Saturday.

