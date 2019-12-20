CREATING OFFENSE: Allen has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Utah is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Runnin’ Utes are 2-2 when they record more than 13 turnovers. The San Diego State defense has forced 14.9 turnovers per game overall this year, but that figure has dropped to 13.2 per game over its last five.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Utes have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Aztecs. Utah has 48 assists on 78 field goals (61.5 percent) over its past three matchups while San Diego State has assists on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the nation. The Utah defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).

