FUELING THE OFFENSE: da Silva has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Stanford field goals over the last three games. da Silva has 26 field goals and four assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Utes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Utah has 43 assists on 69 field goals (62.3 percent) across its past three contests while Stanford has assists on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Stanford defense has held opponents to just 59.7 points per game, the seventh-lowest in Division I. Utah has given up an average of 71.2 points through 21 games (ranked 208th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com