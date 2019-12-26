BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies will be taking on the Mountaineers of Division III Eastern Oregon. Utah State is coming off a 65-62 win in Sunrise over Florida in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Utah State’s Sam Merrill, Diogo Brito and Abel Porter have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: In 14 appearances this season, Utah State’s Justin Bean has shot 51.7 percent.