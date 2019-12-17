SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Laquincy Rideau has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. Rideau has 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aggies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulls. Utah State has an assist on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while South Florida has assists on 36 of 72 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL AGGIES: The diligent Utah State offense has turned the ball over on just 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 27th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.5 percent of all South Florida possessions have resulted in a turnover.

