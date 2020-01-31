CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has had his hand in 40 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. Jones has 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: UCLA is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 11-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Bruins are 0-10 when opponents score more than 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Bruins have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

