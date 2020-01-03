TEAM LEADERS: Javan White is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Roos. Brandon McKissic is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.4 points per game. The Wolverines are led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 13 points and 7.3 rebounds.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: I. White has connected on 21.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 74: Utah Valley is 0-5 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points and has averaged 74 points per game over its last five.

PERFECT WHEN: Kansas City is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Roos are 2-7 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 69 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.

