SQUAD LEADERSHIP: North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward has averaged 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Vinnie Shahid has put up 11.7 points. For the Wolverines, TJ Washington has averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Brandon Averette has put up 14.3 points.TERRIFIC TJ: Washington has connected on 32.3 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wolverines. North Dakota State has an assist on 39 of 65 field goals (60 percent) over its past three matchups while Utah Valley has assists on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-best rate in the country. The Utah Valley defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

