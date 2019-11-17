BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley goes up against Kentucky in an early season matchup. Utah Valley won 66-55 at UAB on Friday. Kentucky lost 67-64 loss at home against Evansville on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey has averaged 16.7 points while Immanuel Quickley has put up 14 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Brandon Averette has averaged 17 points while Isaiah White has put up 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AVERETTE: Averette has connected on 53.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.