BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Valley Wolverines are set to battle the Pioneers of NAIA member Antelope Valley. Utah Valley lost 68-65 at Long Beach State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Utah Valley has relied heavily on its seniors this year. TJ Washington, Isaiah White, Brandon Averette, Casdon Jardine and Trey Woodbury have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.TRIFECTAS FOR TJ: Through 12 games, Utah Valley’s TJ Washington has connected on 28.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.