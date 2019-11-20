STEPPING UP: TJ Washington is putting up 16.3 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Wolverines. Brandon Averette has paired with Washington and is producing 15.2 points per game. The Cardinals are led by T.J. Atwood, who is averaging 19.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.