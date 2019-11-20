ASSIST RATIOS: The Cardinals have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolverines. Utah Valley has an assist on 39 of 86 field goals (45.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Lamar has assists on 49 of 98 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.
TOUGH DEFENSE: Lamar has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 31.6 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.