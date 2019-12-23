TEAM LEADERS: UTEP’s Bryson Williams has averaged 20.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Souley Boum has put up 11.5 points. For the Cardinals, Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 14.2 points.TERRIFIC TAHJAI: Teague has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Miners are 7-0 when they score at least 65 points and 1-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Cardinals are 6-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 0-5 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cardinals have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Miners. UTEP has 30 assists on 62 field goals (48.4 percent) across its past three games while Ball State has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams.

