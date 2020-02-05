SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 44 percent of Charlotte’s points this season. For UTEP, Bryson Williams, Daryl Edwards and Eric Vila have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Miners points over their last five.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Williams has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all UTEP field goals over the last three games. Williams has 27 field goals and three assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UTEP is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Miners are 5-10 when scoring any fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 64.3 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Miners have averaged 20 free throws per game.

