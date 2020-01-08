STEPPING UP: Bryson Williams has averaged 18.4 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Miners. Souley Boum has complemented Williams and is putting up 10.3 points per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Gabe Watson, who is averaging 13.1 points.GIFTED GABE: Watson has connected on 29.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UTEP is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Miners are 4-6 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss has scored 65.8 points while allowing 75.6 points over its last five games. UTEP has averaged 64.8 points and given up 67.4 over its last five.

