STEPPING UP: UTEP’s Bryson Williams has averaged 19.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Daryl Edwards has put up 10.6 points. For the Aggies, Ronald Jackson has averaged 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while Kameron Langley has put up 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: R. Jackson has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 58: NC A&T is 0-7 when it allows at least 58 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 58.

STREAK STATS: NC A&T has dropped its last five road games, scoring 56 points and allowing 83.4 points during those contests. UTEP has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 60.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTEP defense has allowed only 60 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Miners 24th among Division I teams. The NC A&T offense has averaged 56 points through 10 games (ranked 288th, nationally).

