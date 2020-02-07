SUPER SENIORS: UTEP’s Bryson Williams, Daryl Edwards and Eric Vila have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Monarchs have scored 67.6 points per game against CUSA opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.2 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Xavier Green has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. Green has accounted for 15 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Miners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has an assist on 35 of 74 field goals (47.3 percent) over its past three matchups while UTEP has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion is ranked second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31 percent. The Monarchs have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.

