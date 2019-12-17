TEAM LEADERSHIP: UTEP’s Bryson Williams has averaged 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while Souley Boum has put up 11.3 points. For the Anteaters, Collin Welp has averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while Eyassu Worku has put up 10.8 points and 4.3 assists.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 44.4 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Miners have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Anteaters. UTEP has an assist on 45 of 59 field goals (76.3 percent) across its past three matchups while UC Irvine has assists on 52 of 96 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Miners have averaged 21.6 free throws per game this season.

