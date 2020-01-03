EARLY RISERS: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have combined to score 60 percent of Austin Peay’s points this season and 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UT Martin, Parker Stewart, Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas and Eman Sertovic have collectively accounted for 60 percent of all UT Martin scoring, including 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Adams has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Austin Peay field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 23 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Skyhawks are 0-7 when they score 75 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 75 points. The Governors are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 7-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: UT Martin has dropped its last five road games, scoring 70.4 points and allowing 90.8 points during those contests. Austin Peay has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 88.5 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Governors have averaged 22.5 foul shots per game this season.

