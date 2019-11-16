The Skyhawks (7-4, 6-2) are a half-game back of Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State, both 6-1, and will play at Kentucky in their regular-season finale.
Bachus, who had 216 yards passing, also had touchdown passes of 7 yards to Bowe in the first quarter and 27 yards to Jaylon Moore in the third before the Tigers (2-9, 1-6) took a 17-14 lead on Andrew Knox’s 1-yard run later in the quarter. Bowe also had a rushing touchdown and finished with 93 yards on the ground on 19 carries.
