MARTIN, Tenn. — John Bachus III threw for three touchdowns and UT Martin rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Tennessee State 28-17 on Saturday as the Skyhawks completed their Ohio Valley Conference schedule with a win.

UTM took advantage of a short field following a Tennessee State punt with Bachus capping a 30-play drive with a 9-yard pass to Terry Williams for a 21-17 lead with 7:17 remaining. The Skyhawks added another touchdown in the final minute on Jaimiee Bowe’s 5-yard run after the Tigers turned the ball on downs at their 16.

The Skyhawks (7-4, 6-2) are a half-game back of Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State, both 6-1, and will play at Kentucky in their regular-season finale.

Bachus, who had 216 yards passing, also had touchdown passes of 7 yards to Bowe in the first quarter and 27 yards to Jaylon Moore in the third before the Tigers (2-9, 1-6) took a 17-14 lead on Andrew Knox’s 1-yard run later in the quarter. Bowe also had a rushing touchdown and finished with 93 yards on the ground on 19 carries.

