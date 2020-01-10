LEADING THE WAY: Xavier Johnson is averaging 16.7 points to lead the charge for the Cougars. Andrew Lewis is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Vaqueros have been led by Javon Levi, who is averaging 11.3 points, 8.2 assists and 2.5 steals.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Levi has had his hand in 49 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 44 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Vaqueros are 0-9 when they score 72 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 72 points. The Cougars are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Chicago State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 56.3 points and allowing 87.3 points during those contests. Texas Rio Grande Valley has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Chicago State offense has turned the ball over on 24.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 349th among Division I teams).

