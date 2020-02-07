FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Chicago State’s Xavier Johnson, Rajeir Jones and Amir Gholizadeh have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 34 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cougars have allowed just 81.7 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 87.4 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Javon Levi has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. Levi has eight field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Vaqueros are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 8-6 when they exceed 67 points. The Cougars are 0-19 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Chicago State has lost its last eight home games, scoring an average of 58 points while giving up 80.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Vaqueros eighth among Division I teams. Chicago State has turned the ball over on 25.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cougars 351st, nationally).

