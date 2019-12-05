TEAM LEADERS: Lesley Varner II has averaged 12.6 points and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros, while Jordan Jackson has accounted for 16.1 points per game.LONG-RANGE LESLEY: Through eight games, Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Lesley Varner II has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 73.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley went 8-9 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vaqueros offense put up 68 points per contest across those 17 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD