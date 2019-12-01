Wilson was longtime assistant in the Southeastern Conference, having spent time with Ed Orgeron at both Mississippi and LSU, when he was hired by UTSA in 2016.

The 9-year-old Division I program went 6-7 in 2016, reaching the postseason for the first time and losing the New Mexico Bowl to the University of New Mexico. The Roadrunners went 6-5 the next season, getting left out of the postseason with a 3-5 conference record, and then 7-17 the last two years.