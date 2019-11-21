BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III Wiley. UTSA lost 82-50 to Utah State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 23.6 points and six rebounds this year for UTSA. Complementing Jackson is Keaton Wallace, who is averaging 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and two steals per game.GIFTED GRUBBS: Travious Grubbs has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.