CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Roadrunners have scored 78.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has accounted for 46 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: UTSA is 0-9 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

TWO STREAKS: UTEP has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 66.2 points during those contests. UTSA has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is rated second among CUSA teams with an average of 77.9 points per game. The Roadrunners have averaged 82 points per game over their last three games.

