BOTTOM LINE: Delaware plays UTSA in an early season matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. Delaware beat Southern Illinois by two points, while UTSA is coming off of a 75-62 loss to Oakland.

TEAM LEADERS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 25.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 12.7 points and five rebounds. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Ryan Allen has averaged 16.7 points while Justyn Mutts has put up 10 points and 10 rebounds.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 52.9 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.