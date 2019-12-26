SUPER SENIORS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson, Atem Bior and Byron Frohnen have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Roadrunners scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Roadrunners offense scored 69.2 points per matchup in those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD