DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Roadrunners gave up 75.3 points per game while scoring 69.2 per contest. Southern Illinois went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70 points and allowing 68.6 per game in the process.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.