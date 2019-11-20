UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt condemned the messages on Tuesday. In a tweet , Schmidt said, “Our campus will not tolerate this racist action.”
The Dean of Students’ office is investigating. Assistant Chancellor Mike Rindo said Wednesday the university cannot identify the suspended students because an investigation is ongoing.
Black Male Empowerment’s president tweeted the group will “stand up for our rights.”
