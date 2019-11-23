Tyler Vander Waal opened the scoring for Wyoming with a 1-yard sneak on a third-and-goal.
The Rams (4-7, 3-4) immediately answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by O’Brien’s 4-yard TD pass to Warren Jackson.
Vander Waal was injured after a low tackle and left the game in the third quarter but returned in the fourth.
Jackson caught six passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.
