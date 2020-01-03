VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have combined to account for 54 percent of Evansville’s scoring this year including 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Valparaiso, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Nick Robinson and John Kiser have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Freeman-Liberty has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Valparaiso field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Evansville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89.7 points while giving up 83.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD