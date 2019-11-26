BOTTOM LINE: The Valparaiso Crusaders are set to battle the Trolls of NAIA member Trinity Christian. Valparaiso lost 81-77 in overtime to Cincinnati in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals this year for Valparaiso. Nick Robinson has paired with Freeman-Liberty with 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DEANTRE: Deantre DeYoung has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.