Jermaine Marrow had 30 points and six assists for the Pirates (2-1). Benjamin Stanley scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds. Edward Oliver-Hampton had 11 points and seven rebounds.
William & Mary faces Oklahoma on the road on Monday. Hampton faces Regent at home on Thursday.
