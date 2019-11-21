BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific Aaron Nesmith has put up 26.5 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Commodores. Complementing Nesmith is Saben Lee, who is producing 19.8 points, 7.3 assists and two steals per game. The Bulldogs are led by Damni Applewhite, who is averaging 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lee has directly created 51 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: South Carolina State’s Jahmari Etienne has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 46.2 percent of them, and is 9 of 19 over the past three games.

STREAK STATS: Vanderbilt has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 67.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.

