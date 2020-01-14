ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Arkansas has depended on senior leadership while Vanderbilt has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 52 percent of all Arkansas points this season. On the other side, freshmen Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 62 percent of all Commodores points over their last five.

AD

AD

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jones has had his hand in 45 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Razorbacks are 12-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 1-2 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Commodores are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 3-7 on the year otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 75.8 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all SEC teams. The Razorbacks have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season and just 8.7 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com